Hayner Public Library at Alton Square Mall 132 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002
Kokedama String Garden
Wednesday, May 8, 6:30–8 p.m.
Note: This class will be held in the Multipurpose Room in the Alton Square library.
Kokedama is a centuries-old Japanese garden artform related to the practice of bonsai. In this class, you will make a kokedama–a moss ball–with an indoor house plant and a ball of moss surrounding it, all tied up with string.
This is a living planter as well as a unique display piece.
Class size is limited to 10.
Please register at 1-800-613-3163