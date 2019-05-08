Kokedama String Garden

Wednesday, May 8, 6:30–8 p.m.

Note: This class will be held in the Multipurpose Room in the Alton Square library.

Kokedama is a centuries-old Japanese garden artform related to the practice of bonsai. In this class, you will make a kokedama–a moss ball–with an indoor house plant and a ball of moss surrounding it, all tied up with string.

This is a living planter as well as a unique display piece.

Class size is limited to 10.

Please register at 1-800-613-3163