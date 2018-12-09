L&C’s New Gospel Choir to Perform in Concert

GODFREY – The Gospel Choir at Lewis and Clark Community College will showcase songs from traditional, Southern, contemporary gospel and Gospel blues at a Dec. 9 concert in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

“Our mission is to speak to the spirit of mankind through Gospel music,” said Brenda Lancaster, and L&C alum who also directs the group.

Lancaster is a long-time fixture in the area’s music community. Her experience includes director of the Riverbend Community Gospel Choir; planning committee member for the Pie Town Music Festival; Minister of Music at the Greater St. James Baptist Church; and as a booking agent for the Music Association of St. Louis.

The Gospel choir is a 2018 addition to the L&C Music Department curriculum. The class is open to everyone and can be taken for credit or just for fun.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey.

For more information, call (618) 468-4731.