L&C’s NGRREC to Host 9th Annual SLEEC Retreat Sept. 21

WHAT:

Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC℠) will host the 9th Annual St. Louis Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Retreat.

WHEN:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

WHERE:

Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

The Commons

Godfrey, IL 62035

WHO:

The retreat will feature presentations by researchers working in ecology, evolution, and conservation at various institutions around St. Louis, a poster session, and a keynote speaker. The keynote speaker will be Jason Rohr, who will speak about biodiversity and disease.

WHY:

The annual SLEEC Retreat builds upon regional strengths in ecology, evolution and conservation by bringing together scientists from across the St. Louis region to present their research, exchange ideas and build collaborations.

Media Instructions:

Media are invited to attend the event, take photos and videos, and gather additional information. Please let us know if you plan to attend by emailing ljett@lc.edu.