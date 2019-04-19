L&C, CJD e-Cycling, RBGA to Host E-Waste Drive
Tolle Lane Parking Lot (across from LCCC) Godfrey Road, Alton, Illinois 62035
GODFREY – L&C’s Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA), will host a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.
CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.
The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:
- Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
- Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
- VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
- Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
- Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
- Non-ferrous metals
- LCD monitors (flat screen)
- LCD TVs (flat screen)
- Voucher program for TVs (depending on size it will cost $5-$30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs)
The following are items that will NOT be accepted:
- Radioactive materials
- Alkaline batteries
- Light bulbs
- Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers
- Household smoke detectors
- Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
- Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)
- Flammable materials
- Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)
- Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
- PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)
- DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes
The following are items that are accepted only on a limited basis:
- One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5-$10.)
For more information, contact L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by email at nkeener@lc.edu.