L&C, CJD e-Cycling, RBGA to Host E-Waste Drive

GODFREY – L&C’s Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA), will host a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

LCD monitors (flat screen)

LCD TVs (flat screen)

Voucher program for TVs (depending on size it will cost $5-$30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs)

The following are items that will NOT be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Alkaline batteries

Light bulbs

Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers

Household smoke detectors

Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)

Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)

Flammable materials

Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)

Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)

PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)

DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

The following are items that are accepted only on a limited basis:

One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5-$10.)

For more information, contact L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by email at nkeener@lc.edu.