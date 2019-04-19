L&C, CJD e-Cycling, RBGA to Host E-Waste Drive

Tolle Lane Parking Lot (across from LCCC) Godfrey Road, Alton, Illinois 62035

GODFREY – L&C’s Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA), will host a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted: 

  • Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
  • Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
  • Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
  • Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
  • VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
  • Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
  • Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
  • Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
  • White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
  • Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)
  • Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
  • Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
  • Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
  • Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
  • Non-ferrous metals
  • LCD monitors (flat screen)
  • LCD TVs (flat screen)
  • Voucher program for TVs (depending on size it will cost $5-$30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs)

The following are items that will NOT be accepted:

  • Radioactive materials
  • Alkaline batteries
  • Light bulbs
  • Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers
  • Household smoke detectors
  • Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
  • Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)
  • Flammable materials
  • Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)
  • Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
  • PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)
  • DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes 

The following are items that are accepted only on a limited basis:

  • One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5-$10.)

For more information, contact L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by email at nkeener@lc.edu

