L&C Hosting Financial Aid Workshop for Active Military & Veterans
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Financial Aid and Veteran Services are offering a workshop to help active military, veterans and their spouses and dependents navigate options for financial aid.
This free workshop will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Enrollment Center Orientation Room (Baldwin Hall 1442). Topics will include:
- Financial Aid
- FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)
- VA and State of Illinois Education Benefits
- Veteran Services
- Emergency Loans
- Service Organizations
- Veterans Club
- Veterans Resource Center
- Career Resource Center
Students and potential students will have the opportunity to ask questions and get clarifications on general and specific issues. Personal meetings will be scheduled as needed to get into more details about individual circumstances.
If you have questions about the workshop, please contact Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or Sarah Albright at salbright@lc.edu.