L&C Veterans Club Blood Drive on April 24

L&C Veterans Club to host Blood Drive Wednesday, April 24

GODFREY – The L&C Veterans Club will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 24 in The Commons.

“We are proud to be working again with the American Red Cross on this great campus and community blood drive,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in this opportunity to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1 or call 800-RED CROSS. Walk-ins are always welcome, but scheduling an appointment online helps the Red Cross make sure they have the right number of people and supplies on hand for the drive.

Sweepstakes: All presenting donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Posters: All presenting donors will receive a commemorative Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies last.

Those who donate will receive a free American Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. Those donating must present a photo ID to give blood.

Those with questions can contact Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468–5500.