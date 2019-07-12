L&C Vets Club to Host KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive July 12-13 on the Godfrey Campus

Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center save lives.

The L&C Veterans Club will host the Summer KSHE-95 Blood Drive from 10 AM to 6 PM Friday, July 12, and 9 AM to 3 PM Saturday, July 13 in the Hatheway Auditorium Gallery on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on this great campus and community event,” said Terry Lane, L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services and Vets Club Advisor. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”

Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive t-shirt and will be entered in a drawing for two tickets to an Alice Cooper concert.

To make an appointment to donate, call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 866.448.3253 or sign up online at www.bloodcenter.org/KSHE.

Please eat and hydrate well before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. You must present a photo ID to donate.

For more information, contact Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500. For more info on the L&C Veterans Club, visit www.lc.edu/Veterans_Club.