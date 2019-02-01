LaBest Pet Resort & Spa Puppy Bowl!!!

Edwardsville, IL- Are you ready for some football??! Grab your football gear because Super Bowl’s right around the corner. Bring your pup to LaBest Pet Resort & Spa for our 6th Annual Puppy Bowl! Our Puppy Bowl will be February 1st, 2019, so hurry and get your pup signed up today!

Our Puppy Bowl is full of excitement with your pups getting put into teams of the two super bowl teams, and each dog will be given a team colored bandana. They will face off and see who will be the 2019 Puppy Bowl Champions! We will also be serving up some bacon wrapped wieners, and wash it down some very refreshing Gatorade after the game!