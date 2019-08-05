Laborers Host Open House for New High School Program

Information About Career Opportunities for High School Juniors

(EDWARDSVILLE, IL) The Illinois Laborers’ and Contractors Apprenticeship and Training Program (ILCJATP) will hold an open house and informational meeting to discuss the Construction Craft Preparation Program (CCPP). Offered to high school Juniors in Southwestern Illinois, the program, offered in conjunction and in partnership with area high schools and within their curriculum, is designed to educate students on the skills needed to pursue a successful career in the construction industry.

The Construction Craft Preparation Program offers students a mix of hands-on and classroom training from certified industry professionals while earning:

• High School credits

• Community College credits

• Laborers’ Apprenticeship Training Program credits

The open house will take place on August 5th at 6:00 PM at the Laborers’ Training Center located at 7277 Marine Rd in Edwardsville, IL. All incoming Sophomore and Junior students in Madison County are invited to attend. Many local leaders and elected officials are also expected to be in attendance.

EVENT: OPEN HOUSE & INFORMATIONAL MEETING

WHAT: CONSTRUCTION CRAFT PREPARATION PROGRAM

WHEN: AUGUST 5 AT 6:00 PM

WHERE: LABORERS’ TRAINING CENTER

7277 MARINE RD • EDWARDSVILLE