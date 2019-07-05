× Expand c c

St. Louis Actors’ Studio will produce the 7th “LaBute New Theater Festival". The Theater Festival will run at the Gaslight Theater, 358 North Boyle, home to St. Louis Actors’ Studio.

Professional and High School Submissions were accepted October through December 2018. To be considered entries had to have no more than four characters, and be crafted specifically to exploit our intimate performance space (18' x 18' stage). Changes in scenery or setting should be achievable in a few seconds and with few major set moves. Our focus is on fundamental dramaturgy: plot, character, theme.

Professional, new, previously unproduced one act play submissions (45 minutes or less) included a letter of inquiry, a synopsis and a 10-page sample from the script.

Four Winning plays by high school students will be presented in readings at 11 am on July 20 at the Gaslight Theater. Admission to the reading FREE.

Six plays were chosen: One group to be performed in the first two weeks of July, the final group in the second two weeks. “Great Negro Works of Art”, a Midwest Premiere from Mr. LaBute, will be performed every night for the run of the festival.

July 5-14, Set One

“Great Negro Works of Art” by Neil LaBute, Directed by John Pierson

“Color Timer” by Michael Long (Alexandria, VA), Directed by Jenny Smith

“Privilege" - by Joe Sutton (West Orange, NJ), Directed by Jenny Smitn

"Kim Jong Rosemary" by Carter W. Lewis (St. Louis, MO) Directed by John Pierson

July 19-28, Set Two

Predilections - Richard Curtis (NY,NY) Directed by Wendy Greenwood

“Henrietta" - by Joseph Krawczyk (NY,NY) Directed by Wendy Greenwood

"Sisyphus and Icarus a Love story” by William Ivor Fowkes (NY,NY) Directed by Wendy Greenwood

“Great Negro Works of Art” by Neil LaBute, Directed by John Pierson

July 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 at 8pm

July 7, 14, 21, 28 at 3pm