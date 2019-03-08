Ladies Night Out

March is National Women's Month, and Friday, March 8th is a National Women's Day. Wouldn't it be great to celebrate all of the fabulous women of Bethalto and beyond with a fun night out? We thought so too!

This event will take place in the area of Prairie and Central form 6:00 - 9:00pm. The Senior Citizens Building will house a vendor fair, the Community Room will host safety and defense demonstrations and any business that wishes to participate will have a booth.

Please mark your calendars for this fun and interactive event. Make sure to bring your cash, because there will be food, drinks, and items available for purchase.

If you are a vendor who would like to have a free booth in the Senior Citizens Building, contact the library for more information.

Please note, Bethalto businesses will have priority for vendor booth space.