LCCC Veterans Club Toy Drive

The L&C Vets Club will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys until noon on December 19, 2019. The Toys for Tots collection box will be located on campus in Baldwin Hall Room 2420. You can also drop off toys anytime at the L&C Campus Safety Office. Questions? Please contact Terry Lane at 618.468.5500 or at tdlane@lc.edu. Thank you in advance for supporting this campus and community effort.