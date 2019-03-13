League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

Glen Carbon Senior Center 157 N. Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois

The Edwardsville Area League of Women Voters and the Edwardsville Branch of the NAACP will be sponsoring a Meet and Greet for candidates for Glen Carbon Village Trustee on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 pm in the Glen Carbon Senior Center at 157 North Main Street, Glen Carbon.

The 2019 Consolidated Election is on April 2, 2019. Early voting begins February 21 at the Madison County Building.

For more information, visit madisonvotes.com.

Glen Carbon Senior Center 157 N. Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois
