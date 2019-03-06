League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

The Edwardsville Area League of Women Voters and the Edwardsville Branch of the NAACP will be sponsoring a candidate Meet and Greet on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 pm in the Wildey Theater at 252 North Main Street, Edwardsville. Candidates for School District 7 School Board, aldermanic candidates for Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 in Edwardsville, and candidates for Hamel President have been invited.

The 2019 Consolidated Election is on April 2, 2019.

Early voting begins February 21 at the Madison County Building.

For more information, visit madisonvotes.com.