Leclaire Parkfest

Sunday, Oct. 20, Noon to 5 pm

Leclaire Park

900 Hale Ave.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Friends of Leclaire (FOL) has hosted the popular Leclaire Parkfest every third Sunday in October since 1990. Located on the tree-lined grounds of beautiful Leclaire Park at Hale Avenue, the famous Leclaire Parkfest is one of Edwardsville's signature festivals. This year you’re invited to join the fun at the 27th Annual Leclaire Parkfest on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 from Noon until 5:00 PM. Food booths run by local non-profit organizations offer a wide variety of choices; everything from Italian beef, steak kabobs, chicken and dumplings, hot dogs, walking tacos, curly fries, funnel cakes, to old fashioned lemonade and more. A booth serving wine and beer is also on site. The St. Andrew's Relay for Life Team hosts a used book sale with thousands of books and very low prices with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. And of course there are a variety of craftsmen selling their unique wares and one of a kind products.

Children’s activities include an art activity booth and games. The purpose of the festival is to promote Leclaire’s history, and to that end there are displays of photos, and literature about Leclaire available including walking tour brochures. There is also a narrated trolley tour of the historic district that runs throughout the afternoon on the half hour from the Friends of Leclaire booth. A display of vintage tractors and farm equipment can be found on the Madison Avenue side of the park. Parking for Leclaire Parkfest is available at Leclaire School on Franklin Avenue (2 blocks east of the festival), at the Historic Nelson Campus of LCCC (3 blocks north of the festival) or on the streets of Leclaire. Proceeds benefit the community development and philanthropic activities of Friends of Leclaire.