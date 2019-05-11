The Lesters in Concert

to Google Calendar - The Lesters in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lesters in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lesters in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Lesters in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:00:00

First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095

Southern Gospel Artists, The Lesters, will be in concert on Saturday, May 11, at 6 PM at the First Baptist Church, located at 300 E Lorena Ave in Wood River. This is a free concert - a love offering will be taken to help cover expenses. For more information, please call 618- 259-5409

Info

First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
618-259-5409
to Google Calendar - The Lesters in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lesters in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lesters in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Lesters in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:00:00