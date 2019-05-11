The Lesters in Concert
First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Southern Gospel Artists, The Lesters, will be in concert on Saturday, May 11, at 6 PM at the First Baptist Church, located at 300 E Lorena Ave in Wood River. This is a free concert - a love offering will be taken to help cover expenses. For more information, please call 618- 259-5409
