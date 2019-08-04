Lewis and Clark Experience

× Expand c c

Join us on a “guide’s choice” adventure and spend the day paddling on the longest river in North America, The Missouri! This classic day trip is our chance to share with you some of our personal favorite spots as well as highlight the best of what the season has to offer. Whether it be hunting for the illusive morel mushroom on a pristine river island, paddling along downtown St. Charles like Lewis and Clark or watching the pelicans migrate, this day trip on the “Big Muddy” is always a unique and unforgettable experience! Our meetup and put-in locations vary for this trip based upon the trip route choice, but they are all within a one hour drive of St. Louis.

Gear, canoes, guides, lunch and shuttle included in price