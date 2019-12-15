"Light of the World" Christmas Experience!
Bethel Church
Christmas Experience!
You are invited to the “Light of the World” Christmas Experience for morning of laughs and enlightenment! Stories shared, Merry Elves joke and share tales of joy, fun songs will be sung as the youth and adults take the audience through a holiday tale as they discover the Light of the World! There will be a special gift for all who attend!.
Bethel Church 480 E. Airline Dr, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
