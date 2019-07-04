"Lighthouse Sounds"

Google Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-04 00:00:00

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

"ART IS  . . .  PROCESS" Continues

"Lighthouse Sounds"

In The Bond Gallery

July 1 - July 28, 2019

Come see the process of becoming a sound studio! In The Bond Gallery, features how Lighthouse Sounds became the recording studio that they are today.  From their previous location to renovations in their current space, see the transformation.

Info

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-05 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-06 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-07 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Lighthouse Sounds" - 2019-07-08 00:00:00