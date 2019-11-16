Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials at Wildey Theatre

Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

In Chicago, a city overflowing with unrivaled blues talent, world-renowned Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials have been standing tall for over 30 years. The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets. The Chicago Sun-Times says, “Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials are the hottest purveyors of bottleneck boogie to come out of Chicago since Hound Dog Taylor.”

The Wildey Theatre is thrilled to have Chicago music icons Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials as part of the Rockin’ Blues Series. $22 per person for tickets.