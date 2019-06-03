Brothers Pat and Danny Liston are co-founders of the legendary band MAMA'S PRIDE. THE LISTON BROTHERS “live” will be a memorable night of music featuring these brothers and some of the top musicians in the Midwest. It will be a show blending MAMA’S PRIDE classics along with old and new songs from The Liston's solo and collective career.

Opening this very special night will be Ivas John and Gary Gordon

For more information please call or visit our webite.