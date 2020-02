× Expand Six Mile Regional Library District Lit Fit Book Club

Bookworms and Fitness Lovers unite!

Tri-City YMCA, 451 Niedringhaus Avenue — 11 AM

Wednesday, March 11: Animal Vegetable Mineral by Barbara Kingsolver

Wednesday, April 8: Radium Girls by Kate Moore

Wednesday, May 20: It's All Relative by A.J. Jacobs

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext. 730