LITTLE RIVER BAND, LIVE IN CONCERT AT THE LOADING DOCK JUNE 7, 2019

GRAFTON, ILLINOIS: Don’t be a Lonesome Loser, it’s time for a Cool Change! There should be no doubt in asking yourself Should I Go, because it is sure to be your Light of Day from the Summertime Blues. So Shut Down Turn Off the Hard Life and join The Night Owls to be another blissful Face In The Crowd just Reminiscing the good ole’ days with the Little River Band, live in concert. Rumor has it this show will be Way Too Good to miss!

Rain or shine, Little River Band is scheduled to perform at The Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton on Friday, June 7.

The Little River Band rocked the riverside in 2014, 2015, & 2017 and the turnout was fantastic. Riverbend locals have been anticipating their return ever since.

The concert will take place in The Boatworks, a warehouse that has been strategically converted into a fabulous and spacious music venue particularly for this special event. There will be a combination of reserved table seating and general admission pit/row seating/bleacher seating tickets available on www.ticketweb.com.

There is not a bad seat in the house and the acoustics are perfect for this mellow, grooving band.

The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. A full bar is available for your convenience inside The Boatworks as well as the main Loading Dock Bar.

The Loading Dock Bar and Grill is open for business as usual, no tickets are needed to come enjoy dinner and drinks at this remarkable riverfront restaurant.

Parking is available in the lots on either side of The Loading Dock, adjacent city lots, and angular parking alongside The Boatworks.