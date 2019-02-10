Live Bald Eagles at TreeHouse Wildlife Center

Every Saturday in February, 10 am to 4 pm

TreeHouse Wildlife Center

23956 Green Acres Rd.

Dow, IL 62022

(618) 466-2990

There will be live bald eagles every weekend in January and February at the TreeHouse Wildlife Center. Free admission. Coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies will be available. Donations are appreciated. For more information, call (618) 466-2990.