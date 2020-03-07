Live Pro Wrestling
Declaration of WarThe Debut Of Priscilla Kelly formerly seen on WWE programming and AEW Herzog Defends his Heavyweight Championship Neil Cutter, Brandon Aarons, Corey Roberts, Billy Mcneil, Tootie Lynn Ramsey and more For Tickets and info call 618 806 4656
Franklin Masonic Lodge 1513 Washington Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002
Tickets $12, kids under 12 $6. For Tickets and info call 618 806 4656.
Facebook/Instagram: Pro Wrestling Epic