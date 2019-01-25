The Loading Dock - Ice Rink

The Loading Dock 400 Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Skating fun for the whole family! All ages welcome!

Open Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m.

Special hours on Presidents Day, Monday, 2/18/19 12-7 p.m.

All Day Skate Pass $10.50 Skate Rental $5.00

Full menu available as well as concession for snacks

Bar/Grill open Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

The Loading Dock 400 Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
618-786-3494
