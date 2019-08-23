Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley

to Google Calendar - Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley - 2019-08-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley - 2019-08-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley - 2019-08-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley - 2019-08-23 20:00:00

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Alternative rock concert featuring Lobby Boxer, In Angles, Yuppy and Jackie Presley will perform at the Ozark Theatre on August 23 from 8pm-11pm. Tickets are $10 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private parking lot. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.

Info

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
314-962-7000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley - 2019-08-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley - 2019-08-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley - 2019-08-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley - 2019-08-23 20:00:00