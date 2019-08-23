Lobby Boxer Tour Kickoff w/In Angles, Yuppy & Jackie Presley
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
Alternative rock concert featuring Lobby Boxer, In Angles, Yuppy and Jackie Presley will perform at the Ozark Theatre on August 23 from 8pm-11pm. Tickets are $10 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private parking lot. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.
