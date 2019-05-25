Local Author Celebration

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Saturday, May 25 — 1-2:30 PM

Library Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave

Meet some of the talented writers living in the Granite City area that have self-published their own books, 

Learn about their work and get some tips about how to get into writing and self-publishing yourself! 

Final author lineup TBD.

Call 452-6238 ext 730 to register 

Info

