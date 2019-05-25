Local Author Celebration
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Saturday, May 25 — 1-2:30 PM
Library Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Meet some of the talented writers living in the Granite City area that have self-published their own books,
Learn about their work and get some tips about how to get into writing and self-publishing yourself!
Final author lineup TBD.
Call 452-6238 ext 730 to register
