Louis Armstrong Birthday Celebration!

Louis Armstrong

Revisits the music of Louis Armstrong's Hot Five, All Stars & the Dukes of Dixieland.

Features Randy Holmes-trumpet, Elsie Parker-clarinet, Wayne Coniglio-trombone, Mary Ann Schulte-piano, Bob Lowe-bass & Kevin Gianino-drums.

Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door. To reserve tickets text 314-962-7000 or email ozarktheatre@aol.com. Specify name of show, name of the party & number of persons.

Payment not required until you arrive at the theatre. Payment in cash or check.

Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking at the Ozark Theatre's private parking lots.