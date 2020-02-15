Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner

to Google Calendar - Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner - 2020-02-15 18:00:00

Alton Little Theater 2450 N. Henry, Alton, Illinois 62002

Have dinner with Mary Todd Lincoln and company! A gourmet dinner fit for a president will be served while guests enjoy strolling actors who tell the tales of President Abraham Lincoln's ties to Alton and his association with Captain Benjamin Godfrey.

Presenters include Theron Baldwin, Mary Godfrey, William Porter and the captain himself, as well as Elizabeth Keckley, Robert Todd Lincoln, Mary Todd Lincoln and regional legend Randy Duncan as Abraham Lincoln himself! Tickets are $40 and include wine, beer, tea, lemonade and coffee with 4-course meal.

Enjoy a presidential dinner made up of recipes from Todd’s own cookbook. 

Seating is limited to 60 people.

Info

Alton Little Theater 2450 N. Henry, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Dinner, History
to Google Calendar - Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner - 2020-02-15 18:00:00