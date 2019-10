M.O.T.H.E.R.S.: Memorial Prayer Breakfast

M.O.T.H.E.R.S.

Mothers

Obligated

To

Healing

And,

Encouragement,

Recover &

Support

What: Memorial Prayer Breakfast

When: Saturday, November 2, 2019

Where: Alton YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton

Time: 9 until 11 AM

Please join us and light a candle in memory of your loved one(s). Also meet our support group members and enjoy a nice breakfast.