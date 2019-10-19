The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

THE MACHINE, America's top Pink Floyd show, has forged a 30-year reputation of excellence, extending the legacy of Pink Floyd, while creating another legacy all their own. Over the years, The Machine has touched the hearts and souls of many, selling out theaters, premier rock clubs and casinos across North and Central America, Europe and Asia. They have also appeared at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Riverbend, Gathering of the Vibes, Buffalo's Artpark, and Germany's Rock of Ages. Known for performing a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire (complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems), The Machine's stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting and video, and their passionate delivery sets them above and beyond the rest.