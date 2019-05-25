Macoupin County Historic Society Spring Festival

Saturday, May 25, 9 am to 4 pm

Sunday, May 26, 9 am to 4 pm

Macoupin County Historical Society

920 W. Breckenridge St.

Carlinville, IL 62626

(217) 854-2850

Enjoy a weekend of fun in Carlinville!

The Macoupin County Historical Society host the annual Spring Festival on May 25 and May 26.

Check out the huge craft show, toy show, antique machinery, horse-drawn machinery, 1 Room County Schoolhouse, Blacksmith shop, and more.

The Museum is full of Macoupin History. Fiber arts demonstrations of baskets and rug weaving, blacksmithing and broom making will be on the grounds.

Food and drinks available for purchase.

*Free parking and admission.