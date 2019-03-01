Madison County Housing Authority - Beverly Farm Foundation Career Fair

Madison County Housing Authority (MCHA) in partnership with Beverly Farm Foundation will host a Career Fair at Woodland Park Apartments, 1601 Olive Street, Collinsville, IL 62234 on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Event time is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Beverly Farm Foundation will be interviewing for Direct Support Positions. Starting pay is $11.21 per hour with Voluntary Overtime and Mandatory Overtime Decreased.

Contact Monica Allen (MCHA) at 618.345.5142 ext. 1114 for general event details and Becky Seymore (Beverly Farm) 618.466.0367 ext. 658 for employment opportunities.