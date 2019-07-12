Madison County Housing Authority - HireLevel
Woodland Park Apartments 1601 Olive Street , City of Collinsville, Illinois 62234
HireLevel will be conducting open interviews for various positions including retail, dispatchers, customer service, maintenance and warehouse.
Event will be held at the Woodland Park Apartments Community Center, 1601 Olive Street, Collinsville, IL 62234.
Contact Monica Allen of Madison County Housing Authority for more details at 618.345.5142, ext. 1114.
