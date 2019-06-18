Madison County Housing Authority - Madison County Employment and Training

Madison County Housing Authority in partnership with Madison County Employment and Training will offer a Job Search Workshop on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Workshop will be held at Woodland Park Apartments, 1601 Olive Street, Collinsville, IL 62234. Free attendance prizes and a light snack will be offered.

To reserve a space, contact Monica Allen of Madison County Housing Authority at 618.345.5142 ext. 1114.