Madison County Housing Authority - Madison County Employment and Training

Madison County Housing Authority in partnership with Madison County Employment and Training will offer Job Search workshop on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Workshop will encompass job search tips, how to maintain employment and the effects of social media.

Workshop will be held at Woodland Park Apartments, 1601 Olive Street, Collinsville, IL 62234. Free attendance prizes and a light snack will be offered.

To reserve a space, contact Monica Allen, FSS Program Coordinator at 618.345.5142 ext. 1114.