Madison County Housing Authority - Madison County Employment and Training

Madison County Housing Authority in partnership with Madison County Employment and Training will offer a Free Job Search Workshop on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Workshop will include information on job search, resume tips, how to maintain employment and the effects of social media. Attendance Prizes and Light Snacks will be provided.

Register in advance by calling Monica Allen of Madison County Housing Authority at 618.345.5142 ext. 1114.