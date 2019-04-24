Madison County Housing Authority - SWIC Adult Education Department Ice Cream Social

Madison County Housing Authority in partnership with SWIC Adult Education Department will host an Ice Cream Social to educate MCHA tenants about Adult Education and Construction Trade Programs.

Ice Cream and attendance prizes will be provided!

Event will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Park Apartments Community Center, 1601 Olive Street, Collinsville, IL 62234. Event is limited to 20 residents.

Contact Monica Allen of Madison County Housing Authority to learn more at 618.345.5142, ext. 1114.

A reservation is necessary.