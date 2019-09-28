Madison County to host household hazardous waste collection day

GODFREY — Madison County is offering its residents a free, household hazardous waste collection day later this month.

The Planning and Development Department will host the collection event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Godfrey Ball Fields at Lewis and Clark Community College, 1101 Stamper Lane.

The county is collaborating with Lewis and Clark Community College to host the event. The event is free and open to all Madison County residents.

Collections are for residential waste only. Business waste is not accepted.

“In order to ensure safety and efficiency, a reservation is required to drop off materials,” Planning and Development sustainability Coordinator Andi Yancey said. “This will alleviate the long wait-times, which lasted up to three hours at past collection events. The advance registration system allows 15 cars to enter every 15 minutes throughout the day.”

Yancey said residents who have reservations are encouraged to bring not only their household hazardous waste, but others as well.

A limited number of spaces are available, and reservations will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Make your online reservation at https://recycleresponsibly.as.me. Residents without computer access can call the Madison County Recycling Hotline at 618-296-6647 to reserve their spot.

Items that can be disposed include: oil based paints; pesticide; cleaning solvents; paint thinners; hobby chemicals; antifreeze; pool chemicals; household batteries; items containing mercury, i.e. thermostats, thermometers; herbicides; motor oil; old gasoline; lawn fertilizers/chemicals; used/empty propane tanks; lead acid batteries; and fluorescent lights.

Items not allowed for disposal include latex paint, used tires, ammunition, agricultural wastes, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

Funding for the events come from the county’s landfill tipping fees. For more information about accepted items and the event contact the Madison County Recycling Hotline at 618-296-6647.