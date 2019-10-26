Madison County to host household hazardous waste collection day

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is offering its residents a free, household hazardous waste collection day later this month on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The Planning and Development Department and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will host the collection event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 in parking lot P-8 on North Research Drive at SIUE. The event is free and open to all Illinois residents.

Collections are for residential waste only. Business waste is not accepted.

“In order to ensure safety and efficiency, a reservation is required to drop off materials,” Planning and Development Public Engagement coordinator Brandon Banks said. “This helps alleviate the long wait-times.”

Advance registration is required. Residents who have reservations are encouraged to bring not only their household hazardous waste, but others as well.

A limited number of spaces are available, and reservations will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Make your online reservation at https://recycleresponsibly.as.me/SIUE. For more information residents can call (618) 296-5237.

Items that can be disposed include: oil based paints; pesticide; cleaning solvents; paint thinners; hobby chemicals; antifreeze; pool chemicals; household batteries; items containing mercury, i.e. thermostats, thermometers; herbicides; motor oil; old gasoline; lawn fertilizers/chemicals; used/empty propane tanks; lead acid batteries; and fluorescent lights.

Items not allowed for disposal include latex paint, used tires, ammunition, agricultural wastes, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

“The county hosts the events so that residents can properly dispose of hazardous waste and to prevent it from going to the landfill,” Banks said.