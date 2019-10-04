Mark Wills at Wildey Theatre

Friday, Oct. 4, 8 pm to 10 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January, Mark Wills continues to build on a career that includes No. 1 hits like “Wish You Were Here”, “19 Somethin” and “Jacob’s Ladder.” His music is filled with depth and meaningful substance to create lasting memories through the words. Mark has released a total of seven albums including a patriotic album in 2001, Looking for America. As an avid supporter of the US Military, he has made more than a dozen trips to entertain our troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan and Italy, among others. The Wildey Theatre is thrilled to present this artist and songwriter who helped to create a strong country music foundation! Admission is $44-$49 per ticket.