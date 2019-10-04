Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January, Mark Wills continues to build on a career that includes No. 1 hits like “Wish You Were Here,” “19 Somethin,'” and “Jacob’s Ladder.” His music filled with depth and meaningful substance to create lasting memories through the words. Mark has released a total of seven albums including a patriotic album in 2001, Looking for America. As an avid supporter of the US Military, he has more than a dozen trips to entertain our troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan and Italy, among others. The Wildey Theatre is thrilled to present this artist and songwriter who helped to create the foundation for what country music is today!