Marquise Knox

Friday, February 8, 7 pm to 9 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 W. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

You know it's going to be a great show when the performer spent his formative years in St. Louis, home to some of the best Blues musicians, mentoring under the late great Blues legend Henry James Townsend. Marquise Knox's undeniable talent has given him the opportunity to perform with some of America's most notable Blues performers, including B.B. King, Pinetop Perkins and David "Honeyboy" Edwards. Admission is $9 per person.