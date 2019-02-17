Martial Arts Open House

× Expand freebjjmemes Bully Proof your Family

Bring the whole family for FREE Food, Games, and Martial Arts Demonstrations in Jujitsu, Serrada Escrima (Phillipino Stick Fighting), and Tae Kwon Do.

Kids and Teens can participate in a Hands-On Introductory Jujitsu Class as well as learn to break boards with a Karate Kick!

For Adults we will have Live Demonstrations and Q&A with Black-Belts in the Arts of Jujitsu, Tae-Kwon-Do, Hapkido, and Escrima.

We will provide Lunch, Snacks and Door Prizes.

Everyone is welcome!

Bring the whole family!