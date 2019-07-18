Summer Repertory Theatre in Carlinville is pleased to announce the production of Mary Poppins. Performances will be held at Bothwell Auditorium at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, July 18,19, 20, 26, 27 at 7:30 PM and July 21, 28 at 2 PM.

Tickets may be purchased at the door, CNB Bank & Trust, Carlinville Public Library and online at blackburnsummerrep.org. Opening night, July 18, is pay what you can at the door. It is our way of giving back to the community and saying thank you for all the years of support.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. This show is a perfect opportunity to showcase a strong, iconic female performer, as well as unique special effects and illusions.