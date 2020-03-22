× Expand Maryville Parks & Rec 17th Annual "Best of Maryville" Art Contest & Show

A fun art contest for children or adults! Students including 8th grade can chose any medium and any topic to enter and it's FREE. High School & adults will need to focus their work on the Maryville area, thus the name "Best of Maryville". HS pieces are FREE, but adults have a fee of $1 for each piece of artwork. Double check Maryville website for flyer.