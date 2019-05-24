Maryville Concert in the Park

Maryville Firemen's Park 300 N. Donk Avenue, Maryville, Illinois 62062

Maryville Parks and Rec and Midwest Members Credit Union will host the Tres Tequilas band, Friday night, May 24 from 7:00 -8:30 at Firemen’s Park on Rt. 159 in Maryville. The band will be playing non-stop rock-n-roll hits from the 70’s and 80’s. Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church east of the park. Washington Kettle Corn will also be available.

