Maryville Concert in the Park

× Expand Sharon Petty Concert Flyer

Maryville Parks and Rec and Midwest Members Credit Union will host the Tres Tequilas band, Friday night, May 24 from 7:00 -8:30 at Firemen’s Park on Rt. 159 in Maryville. The band will be playing non-stop rock-n-roll hits from the 70’s and 80’s. Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church east of the park. Washington Kettle Corn will also be available.