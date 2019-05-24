Maryville Concert in the Park
Maryville Parks and Rec and Midwest Members Credit Union will host the Tres Tequilas band, Friday night, May 24 from 7:00 -8:30 at Firemen’s Park on Rt. 159 in Maryville. The band will be playing non-stop rock-n-roll hits from the 70’s and 80’s. Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church east of the park. Washington Kettle Corn will also be available.
