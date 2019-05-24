Maryville Concert in the Park

× Expand Sharon Petty, Troy Maryville Chamber of Commerce Flyer

Maryville Parks and Rec and Midwest Members Credit Union will host the Tres Tequilas band, Friday night, May 24 from 7:00 -8:30 at Firemen’s Park on Rt. 159 in Maryville. The band will be playing non-stop rock-n-roll hits from the 70’s and 80’s.

Just bring your lawn chairs, and be ready for an evening of great music and a trip down memory lane. Washington Kettle Corn will also be available during the concert. Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church east of the park.

For more information contact 772-8555. Visit our website at www.vil.maryville.il.us for a Park Map and Calendar of Events.