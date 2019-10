Maryville Farmers’ Market

Thursday, Oct. 3, 4 pm to 7 pm

Thursday, Oct. 10, 4 pm to 7 pm

Fireman’s Park

300 N. Donk Ave.

Maryville, IL 62062

(618) 345-7028

Every week shoppers can enjoy 20+ local farmers, growers and producers that together offer quality produce, meats, eggs, honey, jams and jellies, soaps and handmade creations. Support local business and shop the market season.